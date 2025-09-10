Was Teen Titans Go Voice Actor Greg Cipes Fired As Beast Boy? Here's What We Know

In recent days, social media has erupted due to actor Greg Cipes, who has been the voice of Beast Boy in the DC animated universe for more than 20 years, being allegedly fired from "Teen Titans Go!" following his Parkinson's diagnosis. Cipes originated the role in the 2003 "Teen Titans" cartoon series and has been doing it ever since. There has been a great deal of back-and-forth in the press involving Cipes and what really went down behind closed doors. So, what did actually go down? We're going to go over everything we know up to this point.

This all started when the Instagram account Gunnverse shared a post tagging DC Studios Co-head James Gunn, stating, "I had the pleasure of speaking with Greg Cipes, and he shared with me lots of upsetting details and information of how he was wrongfully terminated by [Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register] while the other original actors get to keep their jobs." Cipes then responded to the post, stating, "Warner Brothers literally fired me on Valentine's Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson's diagnosis," before adding, "It's like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life."

Fans have understandably been vocal about the situation. On the surface, this isn't like Charlie Sheen being fired from "Two and a Half Men" over his erratic behavior. A loyal actor was allegedly fired from a show after nine seasons and a few movies after he was diagnosed with a debilitating disease. If that's truly what happened, Warner Bros. has some explaining to do. But there is some he said, they said going on here as well.

Multiple reports, including one from The Wrap, later offered some additional insight into the situation. According to that report and others, the producers of "Teen Titans Go!" approached Cipes about stepping down from the role due to alleged performance issues. Instead, to keep him involved, they offered to create a new character for him. Talks with his agent for a development deal then ensued to keep the actor involved with the show.