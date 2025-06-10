This Controversial Batman Animated Movie Kickstarted A New Era For DC

Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's 1988 graphic novel "Batman: The Killing Joke" is a legendary entry in the Batman canon that has influenced countless interpretations of the Dark Knight. Not only did it add major elements to Batman lore, including the shooting of Barbara Gordon and what is now widely accepted as the Joker's origin, it influenced even more popular depictions of the Batman mythos. Director Tim Burton cited "The Killing Joke" as a big inspiration for 1989's "Batman," even going so far as to claim Moore's graphic novel was the first comic book he ever really loved. Later, Christopher Nolan borrowed major elements from the story for "The Dark Knight," most notably Joker's hazy past and unreliable narration whereby we never truly know if the villain is recounting his origin story accurately or not.

This is to say nothing of the way in which "The Killing Joke," alongside seminal works such as Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns," helped re-establish Batman as the "weird figure of the dark" that original creators Bill Finger and Bob Kane had intended. Add in the fact that Moore helped introduce the now-popular idea of Batman and Joker being mirror images of one another, and you've got one of the most influential and important Batman stories ever written.

With that in mind, you can imagine that producer Bruce Timm was more than a little hesitant to make an animated adaptation of "The Killing Joke." After all, doing such a seminal work justice was always going to be difficult. But Timm had been given a lot of creative control on his projects ever since he and co-creator Eric Radomski spearheaded the now legendary "Batman: The Animated Series." "The Killing Joke" was no different in that sense. In fact, Warner Bros. Animation was willing to let Timm go as dark as he needed in order to make a worthy adaptation of Moore's story. The resulting film represented the first ever R-rated Batman movie and the first ever R-rated Warner Bros. Animation film. Lamentably, it also proved controversial and didn't fare too well with critics.