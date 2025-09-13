A Great, Underrated Actor Makes Every Second Of Her Small Role In The Long Walk Count

"The Long Walk" is set in a dystopian alternate America where 50 boys participate in a life or death contest. They must walk at 3 mph along a long stretch of road, never stopping, never slowing down. If they slow or stop, they get a warning. If they get three warnings, they are shot to death. In the end, only one of them can win, and the winner is awarded massive riches and a single wish for seemingly anything they want. We learn that you don't have to sign up to join the Long Walk, and there's even a specific date to back out if you do sign up. But every boy in the country inevitably signs up at one point or another. Including Ray Garraty, played by Cooper Hoffman.

We meet Ray at the beginning of the film where he's being dropped off at the starting point of the Long Walk. Dropping him off is his mother, Ginnie, played by Judy Greer. She's understandably nervous and anxious, but Ray tries to assure her he'll be fine. "It's only a couple of days," he tells her, deliberately ignoring the fact that he could very well be killed during those couple of days. Ginnie begs Ray to back out; to stay in the car and not go through with this, but of course, Ray does go through with it, and Ginnie drives away, weeping.

Greer appears two more times in the film: once during a flashback where we see Ray's defiant father executed by The Major (Mark Hamill), a sadistic figure who seems to be a kind of dictator ruling over the country, and then again when the Long Walkers pass through Ray's hometown. It's this moment that will likely break you.

At this point in the film, Ray has gone through absolute hell, watching as many of the friends he made during the walk have been violently executed. He's lost his shoes, he's exhausted, and he's realizing he's made a mistake. Then he spots his mother standing on the side of the road. He tips her a small wave and keeps walking — and then turns back and rushes to her. The rules state that anyone who steps off the road is immediately shot. Ginnie knows this, so pandemonium quickly ensues. Screaming and pleading, Ginnie backs away, begging Ray to not come near her, while Ray, who is being pulled back by his friend Pete (David Jonsson), says he only wants a hug and then tells his mother he's sorry for entering the Long Walk. All the characters are shouting at once, and a nearby soldier raises his gun, ready to shoot Ray dead. Eventually, Ray is pulled away, leaving Ginnie weeping at the side of the road. Neither of them knows it, but they will never see each other again.