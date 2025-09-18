How Gen V Season 2 Fixes A Major First Season Plot Problem

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 and "Gen V" season 2, episode 2, "Justice Never Forgets."

"Gen V" is just as fun and twisted as "The Boys," but there's one key difference: While the Boys' fight against the show's resident Donald Trump analogue Homelander (Antony Starr) is both topical and necessary to stop the supes from unleashing hell on humanity, Godolkin University should be nigh-obsolete.

That's a bold statement, but hear me out. As "Gen V" keeps showing us, the whole "injecting adolescents with Compound V and creating an entire education system for the tiny percentage of them that develops semi-useful powers" modus operandi is expensive and cumbersome. It's more likely to cause countless deaths and send young supes to the asylum-style Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center via the Red River Institute than it is to produce profitable superpowered influencers and fake crimefighters. It's a major hassle as business models go — especially since Vought has a far superior option on the table.

V24 is a Compound V variety that grants temporary superpowers and can be given to sensible adults. It has its issues, like a $2 million-per-dose price tag and a tendency to make the user crazy and/or dead in the long run, but come on: Vought has already been dealing with control and cost efficiency issues with a great many of its existing supes, only constantly and throughout their lives. Ever since "The Boys" introduced V24 and Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) made clear that he seeks to replace supes with V24 users within five years, I've had a hard time understanding why Vought still chose to keep training more supes that it fully intends to replace soon. Fortunately, "Justice Never Forgets" fixes this plot hole and reminds me that God U still has its uses.