The Long Walk Was Shot In A Way That Most Movies Aren't

Francis Lawrence could've made the film in a more traditional, non-chronological manner, and it still would've been great. Yet when Lawrence saw the opportunity to shoot the movie sequentially, he knew that choosing to do so would pay dividends for the effect it would have on the actors, the crew, and, ultimately, the audience. As he told IGN recently, this was a first for him in his career:

"We shot this movie chronologically and that's not something that I've ever gotten to do. There's just no movie that's been built in a way that sort of afforded me that opportunity. But because of the nature of this movie, these young men gather, they all meet each other, and once they start walking, every day, the location changes and you're in a new scene. And so we could choose chronologically."

This choice not only helped in little ways with things like keeping continuity for costumes, hair, makeup, and the like, but it also helped Lawrence and cinematographer Jo Willems figure out how they were going to make the film look aesthetically. Just as the actors were having a meta experience building bonds between themselves off-camera that were abruptly ended when a character would be killed during the course of the Long Walk, Lawrence and his crew began to realize that the focus of the story wasn't the world around these boys, but the boys themselves. As Lawrence continued:

"I did worry a little bit in the very beginning about how I shoot these guys, how I block them, how do you shoot them walking, talking, doing all these things. And what I realized that the important thing is in this, again, is the camaraderie, as it's the heart of the story. ... I have to really focus on the characters and what the characters are going through physically, psychologically, emotionally with one another, seeing the degradation over time and over days and after nights and when the group's whittling away."

Indeed, the slow progression of each character's degradation — both physical and mental — is something that can be seen acutely in the film. While the movie does not take place (and was not shot) in real time, it still carries with it some of the sensation of watching a documentary, as the reality of these boys marching endlessly to their doom sets in for both the characters and the audience. It's an effect that couldn't have been conveyed as well had the film been shot more traditionally.