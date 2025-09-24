Alien: Earth Forgets How Its Own World Works In The Season 1 Finale

"Alien: Earth" season 1 has come to an end, and it sticks the landing on practically every level. We get some a great synth vs. cyborg showdown between series standouts Morrow (Babou Ceesay) and Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant), a growing Xenomorph squad loyal to Wendy (Sydney Chandler), hybrids taking over the Prodigy Neverland facility, an escaped eyeball monster, and an impending standoff with a massive deployment of Weyland-Yutani soldiers.

It all points to an exciting season 2, but there is one thing about the season 1 finale that I just can't square with the rest of it. And sadly, yes, I'm complaining once again about the worst character on "Alien: Earth," Boy Kavalier.

The so-called "boy genius" is the Peter Pan of the show's extended fairy tale metaphor — a corporate overlord who wears pajamas to work, walks around in bare feet, and treats everyone around him with the disdain of a self-declared, well, prodigy. All season, I've waited for a bit more nuance to push me to like this character, or at the very least, a proper explanation of how someone so young — less than half the age of the Maginot voyage that brought back the Xenomorph to Earth — managed to build an empire that runs roughly one fifth of the planet.

The answer we finally get in the season finale isn't just disappointing, it flies in the face of the very rules the show has established around its cyberpunk world. Boy Kavalier built Prodigy by ... being born with a big brain and having a can-do attitude. Yup, that's right: In the world where everyone is born into indentured servitude, where all capital belongs to the corporations, and where individual business ventures take 65 years, the ol' bootstrap strategy apparently still works if you're a goofy lil' goober.