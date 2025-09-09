A New Netflix Show From Black Mirror's Creator May Have The Best Pitch Of 2025

Before "Black Mirror" became overblown and eventually turned into a gimmick-heavy franchise after the show went to Netflix, Charlie Brooker was just a very good satirist that poked fun at several topics, not just our relationship with technology. Indeed, some people may forget that the very first episode of "Black Mirror" didn't have a sci-fi premise, but was pure political satire about the British Prime Minister having sex with a pig on live TV.

This is to say, when Brooker is allowed to focus less on high concepts and wild premises and more on satire, as in something like "Cunk on Earth," there's cause to be very excited. Now, we're getting another Charlie Brooker joint, as Netflix just announced a four-part limited TV series from Brooker that sounds like it will poke fun at detective mysteries.

The show's working title is "Untitled Charlie Brooker Project," which Netflix describes as a "profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller in which a tormented detective from the Northern city of Bleakford ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill. Contains blood and frowning."

This is exciting for many reasons. Detective shows are an essential part of British TV culture (if you haven't gone down that rabbit hole yet, here are the best ones to watch), but they are also ripe for parody and satire, especially in 2025 when the U.S. has also gone deep into the detective thriller genre over the past decade with shows like "True Detective" and "Mare of Easttown." The best way to satirize something is when everyone is aware of that thing's tropes and formulas, and the time of the overly dour detective mystery is now.