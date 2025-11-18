Michael Fassbender Wanted To Quit A Drama That Gave Him An Oscar Nomination

What marks the peak of actor Michael Fassbender's career thus far? His role as the stuffy film critic turned British army Left-tenant Archie Hicox in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" is great fun, while few (except maybe Fassbender himself) would contest that he was a worthy successor to Ian McKellen as a younger Magneto in the "X-Men" movies. Similarly, his performance as the android David, a twisted scientist with an oedipus complex, is always ranked as the highlight of "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant."

Ask the Academy, though, and apparently it will say 2013's "12 Years A Slave" — Fassbender got a Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing sadistic slaver Edwin Epps — and 2015's "Steve Jobs," where playing (who else?) Steve Jobs netted him a Best Actor nod. The mid-2010s was, in hindsight, the peak of Fassbender's rising star before it sank a bit thanks to misfires like the video game adaptation "Assassin's Creed" and serial killer mystery "The Snowman."

If Fassbender knew he'd be getting a second Oscar nomination for "Steve Jobs," maybe he wouldn't have tried to get out of doing the movie. On a panel at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, the actor revealed (as reported by Vulture) that "Steve Jobs" was the most difficult movie he had made up to that point.

"In rehearsals, I was trying to find a way to get out of the job," Fassbender recalled. He also said (hopefully sarcastically) that during those rehearsals, he told his driver, "'If I put my arm in the door, you should slam it. It should cause a break, and it should get me out of this gig.'"

Fassbender's problem with "Steve Jobs"? The script. Not because it was bad, but because its information overload was difficult for him to wrap his head around.