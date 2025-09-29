Why CBS Canceled Walton Goggins' The Unicorn

Though he started acting in the late '80s, Walton Goggins has slowly worked his way towards stardom and, today, he's verging on becoming a household name. "The Unicorn" isn't one of Goggins' best-known projects, but it had its fans and received positive reviews from critics during its 2019 to 2021 run. Sadly, the show was cancelled following its second season and it seems this one came down to a plain old lack of viewership, with CBS pulling the plug after linear ratings failed to pick up in the second season.

Created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, and Grady Cooper, "The Unicorn" saw Goggins play Wade Felton, owner of a landscaping company and recent widower who suddenly finds himself confronted with the responsibility of raising two daughters solo. After being encouraged by his friends, he ventures into the hellscape that is modern dating, where he is, evidently, considered to be a one-of-a-kind, or "unicorn," by his many admirers.

The show premiered on September 26, 2019, and according to Deadline, was liked well enough by certain CBS execs that it gained a second season renewal, only to be dropped at the conclusion of that second run after Goggins' comedy simply couldn't pull in the viewership it needed.