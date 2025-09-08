Chris Evans' Jacked Physique Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Chris Evans had a pretty busy summer this year, between his roles in Celine Song's romantic drama "Materialists" and Ethan Coen's queer noir "Honey Don't" (which came out within a few months of one another). It's certainly a step up from his dual appearances in last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the totally real Christmas action movie "Red One," especially since Evans is already in press mode for his next starring feature. The "Snowpiercer" actor was recently seen at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere for Romaine Gavras' satirical thriller "Sacrifice," in which he stars opposite Anya Taylor-Joy. There, he plays an arrogant celebrity whose world is turned upside down when the gala event he's attending is hijacked by an eco-terrorist group who believe they need to sacrifice celebrities to a volcano before it explodes. Early reactions to the film have been mixed, with one of the dominant conversations concerning Evans' presence at TIFF.
A snapshot taken by Variety shows Evans looking particularly jacked. Now, the nature of a celebrity's body is really none of our business. In this case, however, his ripped physique is raising a few eyebrows from Marvel fans alike. It's pure speculation, but Evans revealing a similar build to the one he had during his initial tenure as Captain America, all while "Avengers: Doomsday" is currently in production, is certainly fueling suspicions about his imminent return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Chris Evans sure looks like he's ready for an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday
I know what some of you may be thinking. But Quinn, Evans didn't get a chair in that deliriously long cast announcement live stream for "Doomsday." While that's technically true, fellow /Film readers, the Marvel Studios social media feeds seem to indicate that there could potentially be more actors appearing in "Doomsday" beyond those that have already been announced. Indeed, outside of the press tour for "Sacrifice," Evans doesn't have any major projects lined up that would call for Steve Rogers levels of pumping iron. An interview with ScreenRant back in June also saw Evans lamenting his absence from the anticipated Marvel Studios film by saying he feels as if he wasn't invited to the party. Nice try, Cap.
Evans may be able to keep a secret (unlike Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo), but his buff bod might've given the game away without him saying a word. (Then again, those previous reports alleging he's set to appear in "Doomsday" may've already done that anyway.) Steve's last official on-screen appearance in the MCU was in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which saw him finally getting that dance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) after all of his hardships. This, in turn, seemingly closed the book on Cap's story, but given that Robert Downey Jr. has been brought back into the Marvel fold as Doctor Doom after Tony Stark's triumphant farewell, just about anything is possible, especially for America's ass. Time will tell if we salute that patriotic glute come next year.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is currently slated for a December 18, 2026 release date.