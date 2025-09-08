Chris Evans' Jacked Physique Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing

I know what some of you may be thinking. But Quinn, Evans didn't get a chair in that deliriously long cast announcement live stream for "Doomsday." While that's technically true, fellow /Film readers, the Marvel Studios social media feeds seem to indicate that there could potentially be more actors appearing in "Doomsday" beyond those that have already been announced. Indeed, outside of the press tour for "Sacrifice," Evans doesn't have any major projects lined up that would call for Steve Rogers levels of pumping iron. An interview with ScreenRant back in June also saw Evans lamenting his absence from the anticipated Marvel Studios film by saying he feels as if he wasn't invited to the party. Nice try, Cap.

Evans may be able to keep a secret (unlike Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo), but his buff bod might've given the game away without him saying a word. (Then again, those previous reports alleging he's set to appear in "Doomsday" may've already done that anyway.) Steve's last official on-screen appearance in the MCU was in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which saw him finally getting that dance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) after all of his hardships. This, in turn, seemingly closed the book on Cap's story, but given that Robert Downey Jr. has been brought back into the Marvel fold as Doctor Doom after Tony Stark's triumphant farewell, just about anything is possible, especially for America's ass. Time will tell if we salute that patriotic glute come next year.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is currently slated for a December 18, 2026 release date.