How Much Product Placement Costs In Movies & Why We're Going To See More Of It

In 1955, Hollywood starlet Joan Crawford married her fourth husband, Alfred Steele, the chairman of the board of the Pepsi Corporation. As a celebrity, she immediately began advertising for the soda product, traveling extensively and appearing in print ads. Crawford's and Steele's marriage only lasted a few years, however, as Steele unexpectedly suffered a fatal heart attack in 1959 at the age of 57. Crawford thereafter became both a member of the Pepsi board of directors and the brand's goodwill ambassador. Noticeably, Pepsi products began appearing on camera in movies starring Crawford. Just watch William Castle's 1964 film "Straight-Jacket" and you'll note that a case of Pepsi is clearly visible on a shelf in her character's kitchen.

This certainly wasn't the first case of product placement in a movie, but it was one of the more blatant: The goodwill ambassador for Pepsi was hawking Pepsi in the middle of a movie. Cinema itself was becoming a commercial. The very first instance of product placement was probably in the Buster Keaton short film "The Garage" from 1920, which prominently featured the logo for Red Crown Gasoline on a wall behind the actors. In 1920, this was considered incredibly gauche, an obvious shill for a local product in the middle of an otherwise innocuous comedy short.

Since then, of course, Madison Avenue has become a planet-sized, Blob-like entity, seeping its way into every possible crack of our imaginations. Major corporations now pay huge amounts of money (as in hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions in some cases) to have their products inserted into high-profile feature films, understanding that it serves as advertising. Audiences are aware it's happening, and we're often annoyed when we notice, and yet, the practice continues unabated. Indeed, when interviewed by Empire Magazine, Matt Bonin (a managing partner at the U.S. ad agency Alto) pointed out that major studio motion pictures are way too expensive to cease making advertising deals. We may hate product placement, but it's going to perpetuate.