Jurassic World Rebirth Features The Worst Product Placement In The Franchise

There is so much I could rant about in "Jurassic World Rebirth." I could talk about the script, which seems to forget its own exposition the moment it's spoken, only to repeat it in the next scene (and the next and the next). I could also talk about the former Blackwater mercenary character who's played essentially like the mess-around delinquent in a teen dramedy. Or ... I could talk about the Snickers bar.

Let's talk about the Snickers bar, shall we?

Rarely has a film ever led so immediately and egregiously with its product placement as "Jurassic World Rebirth." The opening scene — one that, in retrospect, seems entirely unnecessary given the featured dino's tiny role in the rest of the movie — shows technicians in an InGen genetics lab caring for a wide range of mutant dinosaur hybrids. One of the scientists entering the containment cell for the massive (and embarrassingly named) Distortus rex does so while eating a Snickers in the most "guy trying to create horrible accidents in a film" way you could imagine. The wrapper, discarded just outside the door, is pulled into the containment area like Dorothy to the land of Oz. This is supposedly the glitch in the system that allows huge security measures to go haywire, resulting in the scientist getting chomp-chomped.

It's a wild choice to start the movie with such a flagrant bit of brand marketing, and it's far from the film's only instance of distracting product placement. However, it's also worth mentioning that the Snickers scene, in particular, is actually an homage to Michael Crichton's original "Jurassic Park" sequel novel.