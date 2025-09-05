How To Watch Zach Cregger's Horror Movie Weapons At Home

It's been another incredible year for horror, as many of the best and most surprising movies of 2025 have been horror films. It's in the horror space that originality and boundless creativity is allowed to thrive, and the result is audiences getting stories we've never seen before. Whether it's Ryan Coogler's rollicking crowd-pleaser sensation "Sinners," wildly imaginative and surprisingly emotional franchise reimaginings like "Final Destination Bloodlines" and "28 Years Later," or indie darlings like "Together" and "Presence," horror is having a fantastic moment.

Then there's "Weapons," Zach Cregger's hugely anticipated follow-up to "Barbarian," a wholly original, explanation-defying movie that's twisted, scary, and a surprisingly funny story about a suburban nightmare. From the opening moments, in which we see several children get up and leave their homes exactly at 2:17 AM and Naruto-run out into the night, Cregger does a fantastic job balancing eeriness and a bit of humor, which carries over to the incredibly tense dream sequences in the movie (and the funniest and most relatable line delivery of 2025, given by Josh Brolin after his character wakes up from a terrifying nightmare). Cregger has made another movie that's extremely relatable and timely, with "Weapons" offering a poignant metaphor about the dangers kids go through in America on a daily basis due to endless mass shootings.

After a successful run at the box office, Warner Bros. has announced that "Weapons" will have its home video release next week, even though it is still making quite decent money in theaters. In time for spooky season, fans can look forward to "Weapons" being available to watch on Video On Demand (VOD) formats starting September 9, 2025. The film will be available on digital platforms including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Fandango at Home, where viewers can either purchase the film for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99.