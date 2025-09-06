The Paper Season 1 Has Us Asking One Question

While there have been some truly great mockumentaries, the format has become bastardized over time, weakening a whole host of series that would've been perfectly okay had they been shot like a traditional sitcom. The U.K. "Office" took the mockumentary approach seriously enough that it helped heighten the sense that we were getting a glimpse at real office life in 2000s-era Britain. It was only against this believably drab backdrop that Ricky Gervais' relentlessly feckless David Brent worked so effectively. When the U.S. version of the series debuted, it too seemed to take its fake documentary setup seriously, which is partly why the Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) relationship was so meaningful and touching. These felt like real people in a real place being shot by a real documentary crew, and that was fertile ground to tell a hilarious and emotionally resonant story that spoke not only to those who felt similarly oppressed by the modern-day office environment, but who could also recognize the beauty of a love story flourishing amid cubicles and fluorescent lights.

Then, every show on TV started aping the same style, except now the mockumentary format had become a series of visual tropes rather than an actual storytelling device. Scenes shot through blinds and door frames, quick zooms and pans, hand-held judder; these tropes resulted in shows that all looked like "The Office," but something was off. Series that included scenes that a documentary crew would never actually have access to started to raise the question of whether they needed a pseudo-documentary approach in the first place. This began with "Parks and Recreation" but that beloved series made it work, partly because it came at the very beginning of this obsession with the style. In 2025, however, these mockumentary pastiches have become so parodic they're starting to feel like they're entering the same outdated territory as multi-camera laugh track sitcoms. That's a real shame for "The Paper" because it's coming out the gate at a disadvantage to its predecessor. It can never hope to match the freshness that characterized the early "The Office" seasons by using an overused style. But beyond that, it also feels like it so desperately wants to break free of its fictional documentary crew, except it can't due to its association with "The Office."

This comes across through the characters in "The Paper," who are a little less realistic and a little more cartoonish than their "Office" counterparts. Sabrina Impacciatore's Esmeralda Grand is a prime example, but even Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) has his moments, especially in an episode where we see footage of his past as a salesman and his entire characterization as a humble and well-intentioned dreamer seems to go out the window in the pursuit of a laugh. That would be much easier to take in a show that wasn't ostensibly made up of footage shot by a documentary crew. It might also be funnier in a show that contrasted the zanier characters against the more subdued, realistic ones but "The Paper" can't seem to decide which one it wants to be, and much of that comes from its attachment to "The Office." Clearly, the new show is populated by individuals that want to be wilder and more theatrical than both those of its predecessor and the quasi-realistic tone required by the mockumentary format. All of this once again raises the question: Why is this even an "Office" spin-off?