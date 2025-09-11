A Harry Potter Star Turned Down A Spooky Marvel Series

Miriam Margolyes, an actor famous among millennials for her performance as Professor Sprout in the "Harry Potter" movies, was asked to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023. Had she signed on, she would've starred in the well-received 2024 miniseries "Agatha All Along," playing the role of the centuries-old, divination-powered witch Lilia Calderu. She declined the role (which ended up going to Patti LuPone instead) for two amusing reasons: she's sick of stories involving witches, and she doesn't like the U.S.

"They just contacted me and said we're doing a story about witches," Margolyes explained to News Corp Australia's News.com.au in 2024. "I thought, 'Oh God, not witches again,' because I've done that with 'Harry Potter.'"

After being told that "Agatha All Along" was about witchcraft, the project became even less appealing to Margolyes when she learned that filming would take place in Atlanta, Georgia. "That of course was a bit disappointing because I don't like America," she remarked. "And I didn't want to be in Georgia for four months, so I just said, 'Well I want a million pounds,' and they said, 'Well, you can have half a million,' and I said 'No, I don't want to do it.' [...] I mean, really, it's a story about my own greed."

She didn't elaborate much on why she doesn't like the U.S., but the flight time alone makes Margolyes' reluctance to visit Georgia pretty sympathetic. The actor may be British, but she's currently living in Australia (where she's now a citizen). A flight from Australia to Atlanta takes at least 20 hours, so it's the sort of trip you'd only make if you were truly excited about what you were planning to do when you landed. For "Agatha All Along," the excitement simply wasn't there for her.