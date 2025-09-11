Reacher's Alan Ritchson Learned A Hard Lesson From A Season 1 Injury

Movie and TV productions have countless little tricks to make fake violence look real, but they don't always work out smoothly. Alan Ritchson, star of the hit Prime Video series "Reacher," learned this the hard way when filming a fight scene in season 1. As he explained in a January 2024 interview, he was seriously injured during the production of the episode "Reacher Said Nothing," when an evil henchman smashes a prop vase on his character's head.

"That fight took so much out of me!" Ritchson said. "I had a beanie on and when I got cracked in the head with a vase ... Look, it was a sugar vase and I said to the guy to just f***ing rock me with that thing, man. It looked really cool. It shatters and I'm like ... I feel it. I am dazed. We finish the sequence and I take my beanie off and there is blood everywhere." You can actually see the moment where Ritchson's injured in the actual episode, although his blood thankfully stays underneath the hoodie for the whole scene:

The reason Ritchson was so surprised that the vase would hurt him was because it was a sugar vase; that means instead of real glass, it was made out of a mix of sugar, corn syrup, and water. It's a lot less sharp than real glass, but there are countless stories of actors and stunt doubles falsely believing it can't harm them.

"I told the stunt guys and was like, 'Dude, that was a sugar vase?'" Ritchson recalled. "And they go, 'Oh yeah, the sugar vase doesn't help at all.'"