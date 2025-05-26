The Aliens Scene That Left Sigourney Weaver 'Covered In Blood'

Sigourney Weaver stopped by John Mulaney's late night show "Everybody's Live!" on Wednesday, May 21, and she shared a surprising story from her time on the set of "Aliens." The 1986 sci-fi-action-horror sequel was, of course, the film that cemented Weaver's "Alien" character, Ellen Ripley, as one of the best final girls in the whole horror genre. It was also the movie that showed Weaver just how bizarre director James Cameron could be sometimes.

"If Jim Cameron were to tell me to do something, I would just do it because there's a limit to his sense of humor," Weaver explained. "If he says, 'I want you to do this,' and you go, 'Well, that doesn't look safe. Would I... Are you sure?' I've done that, and it hasn't worked out."

This was an ominous way to start her story, although she told the rest of it in a humorous tone:

"On 'Aliens,' there was this alien nest that the little girl is in, Newt. And Ripley's supposed to run in and tear apart this nest and grab the little girl, put her over his shoulder and run out. And Jim [Cameron] is saying, 'You run in, you tear this apart, it's all candy glass, it's not real glass, it's fine, it's safe. You know, and then you run out.' And I'm over there, and I went, 'Gosh, I don't know, Jim, it feels really sharp.' And he goes, 'Sigourney!' And he says, 'Look,' and he tears it all apart with his own hands. ... And I said, 'Jeez, okay. I mean, it just looked ... It felt sharp."

