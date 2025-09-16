The Hollywood Legend Who Almost Played Jason Bourne Before Matt Damon

Burt Reynolds was one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood at the outset of the 1980s thanks to a decade-long stretch of hits that included "Deliverance" (in a role that almost went to Marlon Brando), "White Lightning," "The Longest Yard," and, of course, "Smokey and the Bandit." He was at his best playing cocksure lawbreakers who thwarted the corrupt or unjust will of stuffy authority figures. He was the best kind of scoundrel.

And yet, like many movie stars, Reynolds got bored with playing something close to the same character picture after picture. So, he attempted to broaden his appeal by appearing as a suave jewel thief in "Rough Cut," a singing sheriff in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and directing himself as a Dirty Harry-esque cop in "Sharky's Machine." The results were mixed. Having lost all interest in the "Smokey and the Bandit" franchise (which died in 1983 with the mostly Reynolds-less "Smokey and the Bandit Part 3"), the star was at a crossroads. The redneck action-comedies that used to be his box office bread and butter were now out of fashion, while cop thrillers, where tough-talking detectives take down sadistic killers, seemed to be a safe play in the Reagan era.

Reynolds' career nosedived as the '80s wore on, which makes his decision to turn down the title role in an adaptation of Robert Ludlum's spy bestseller "The Bourne Identity" all the more puzzling. The Cold War was still being waged, and James Bond was as popular as ever. Reynolds as an amnesiac CIA agent with remarkable killing skills could've saved him from insipid dreck like "Stick," "Rent-a-Cop," and "Malone." Sadly, it's probably for the best that Reynolds refused the "Bourne" offer, because he would've been paired with a notoriously picky director.