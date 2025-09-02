Francis Ford Coppola Battled With Shia LaBeouf During Megalopolis (And You Can Watch It Happen)

Regardless of what you may think about it — and given its critical and commercial performance, the odds are your opinion isn't exactly high — there's no denying that Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" is one of the most fascinating films of the last several years. That has little to do with the actual content of the film, which blends Golden Age Hollywood aesthetics, Roman history, absurdist comedy, and the stylings of the "epic" into a confounding $120 million smoothie. Rather, the interest comes from the project itself, entirely financed from Coppola's own coffers after decades of the famous director trying and failing to get it made.

That process is being laid bare in the new documentary "Megadoc" from "Leaving Las Vegas" director Mike Figgis. The trailer for the documentary provides glimpses at the often chaotic business behind the scenes, which Figgis and his crew had extensive access to during production. Of note are Coppola's occasionally improvisational approach, and his apparently frequent clashes with Shia LaBeouf on set.

These aspects of the story have been explored a bit in reviews for "Megadoc" following its recent premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and those reviews have been much more favorable overall than the ones for "Megalopolis" itself. The documentary is earning praise for showing one of America's most esteemed yet inconsistent filmmakers at work on his late-career dream project, as well as portraying the drama of a massive indie film production.