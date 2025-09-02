Han Solo Actor Alden Ehrenreich Has One Condition To Return To Star Wars

There are several reasons why "Solo: A Star Wars Story" crashed and burned upon arrival in 2018 — oversaturating the market with too many franchise installments, the behind-the-scenes turmoil lending a pervasive atmosphere of bad press surrounding the project, the fact that it was titled "Solo: A Star Wars Story," etc. — but none of them had to do with Alden Ehrenreich's performance as a young Han Solo. The actor had to fight an uphill battle from the start, tasked with the unenviable challenge of filling the shoes of no less a star than Harrison freakin' Ford. And once original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were shown the door, whatever their off-the-wall ideas for the fan-favorite character's origin story went with them. The final result was a young, exciting performer shouldering most of the blame for an entire production that felt misguided from the start.

Ehrenreich has since gone on to shake off this disastrous setback and remind everyone of the potential that directors Joel and Ethan Coen saw when they cast him in the underrated gem "Hail, Caesar!" Serious dramas such as "Fair Play" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" proved that he can handle any heavy material thrown his way, but scene-stealing roles in "Ironheart" and especially "Weapons" emphasized that this industry has been wasting his talents all along. But, in classic "Star Wars" fashion, maybe there's some redemption on the horizon?

While speaking with Collider in a recent interview, Ehrenreich was asked about his experience filming "Solo" and whether he'd ever consider a return to the role. While he remains careful and diplomatic about the troubled shoot, he does admit that he's willing and interested to strap on that blaster once more ... under one condition. As he explained, with an important caveat: