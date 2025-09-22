Steven Spielberg And Halle Berry Teamed Up For A Sci-Fi Series With A Compelling Premise

This post contains spoilers for "Extant."

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment changed the programming game for CBS with "Under the Dome," the brilliant sci-fi horror series based on Stephen King's eponymous novel. Spielberg's involvement as executive producer, coupled with the show's promising take on King's work, helped "Under the Dome" achieve instant success (it even broke the record for the most-watched post-1992 summer drama on network television).

While the narrative quality of the series declined over time, it was a gamble that ultimately paid off, sparking a craze for standalone shows centered around an inexplicable phenomenon. "Under the Dome" might've fumbled this formula after a strong first season, but CBS wanted to give this trend another go with yet another Spielberg-backed sci-fi story with a riveting central premise.

The series in question was "Extant," an experimental space drama that was supposed to be a summer sensation for the network, but the results ended up being more mixed than intended. Amblin's involvement aside, "Extant" stars Halle Berry as a lone astronaut on a space mission who returns home to deal with an unlikely development. Berry's star power granted considerable mileage to the show on a conceptual level (which unfortunately didn't work in Berry's favor for the permanently shelved Netflix sci-fi series "The Mothership"), and that worked in tandem with the ambitious writing that underwent significant changes between seasons. Even so, "Extant" does not accomplish whatever it intends to, as its big, bold ideas are swallowed up by middling execution and a general inability to flesh them into something hard-hitting and meaningful.

While "Extant" is no "Westworld" or "The Expanse," it delivers a serviceable hook that is drawn out with taut suspense, encouraging theorizing with the help of intriguing breadcrumbs strewn across episodes. Some sci-fi tropes employed here are boundary-pushing, others not so much, but together, they create a show that certainly deserves another chance. So let's dig deeper, shall we?