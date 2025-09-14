Happy Days' Fonzie Had An Unexpected Scooby-Doo Connection

Garry Marshall's sitcom "Happy Days" was the ultimate Boomer nostalgia trip. It was set in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the 1950s, and wistfully followed the wholesome adventures of the teenage Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), an intelligent and precocious kid who had to traverse the travails of youth, relationships, and family. Marion Ross and Tom Bosley played Richie's parents, while his best friends, Potsie and Ralph Malph, were played by Anson Williams and Donny Most. The show's breakout character, however, was Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzerelli, a friendly, ultra-cool greaser and mechanic played by Henry Winkler. When Ron Howard left the show after its seventh season, Fonzie stayed on as its new protagonist.

"Happy Days" was immensely popular and lasted for a gangbusters 255 episodes over the course of its 11 seasons. It led to multiple spinoffs, including "Joanie Loves Chachi," "Mork & Mindy," "Laverne & Shirley," and "Blansky's Beauties." A nostalgia empire writ large, "Happy Days" used warm fuzzy memories of the 1950s and 1960s to launch a media empire. One can buy "Happy Days" merch to this day.

The weirdest spinoff from "Happy Days," however, came in 1980 with the debut of the animated series "The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang." Winkler, Howard, and Most reprised their roles, and they were joined by an anthropomorphic dog named Mr. Cool, voiced by grand champion voice actor Frank Welker. Welker, as many of us know, famously voiced Freddie in the many, many Scooby-Doo cartoons, and took over voicing Scooby himself when the original actor, Don Messick, passed away in 1997. Mr. Cool was a very Scooby-like character.

In a surreal twist on the "Happy Days" premise, however, "The Fonz" was a sci-fi show. The Fonz, Richie, Ralph, and Mr. Cool board a malfunctioning time machine (!) and become lost in history. The series is devoted to the gang traversing historical events in a desperate attempt to return to 1957 Milwaukee.