The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Laverne & Shirley

Actor, screenwriter, and musician Michael McKean has had several Renaissance periods across his considerable career, which kicked off with his turn as fan favorite character Lenny in "Laverne & Shirley." He only had a handful of minor credits before getting cast as Lenny on the series, a role he played for 149 episodes. Soon after, McKean became a frequent collaborator with comedic director Christopher Guest, appearing in movies of his like "This is Spinal Tap" and "A Mighty Wind."

To characterize McKean's Emmy-nominated turn as Chuck McGill in "Better Call Saul" as a comeback would be to imply he'd ever left, but the artist has always stayed active in Hollywood, appearing in movies like "Clue" and "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" and in TV shows including "Dinosaurs," "Dream On," "Grace & Frankie," and "Good Omens." McKean was also a castmate on "Saturday Night Live" for three seasons in the '80s, impersonating Bill Clinton, Howard Stern, and several other famous faces. Most recently, he appeared as the President on Netflix's political thriller series "The Diplomat."

McKean earned an Oscar nomination for his "A Mighty Wind" song "A Kiss At The End of the Rainbow," and won a Grammy for the film's title tune. Several of his scripts have also been made into movies, and he even co-wrote "This is Spinal Tap." McKean has additionally worked as a director, producer, and composer, and appeared on stage in plays like "Hair," "The Best Man," and "Hairspray." Along with Bob Odenkirk, he's set to star in a Broadway revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" in 2025 (via Deadline).