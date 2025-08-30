James Gunn May Have Given An Odd Batman Character A New Supervillain Origin

It's still very early days in Peter Safran and James Gunn's DC Universe, but now that we're into season 2 of "Peacemaker," which premiered a month after the blockbuster theatrical launch of "Superman," fans are speculating with reckless abandon as to how and where a variety of characters will fit into the upcoming movies and television shows. And Gunn is reaching deep into the comics' deep bench of supervillains to, blessedly, give viewers a bit of variety instead of sticking to the overused main bad guys.

One of the most intriguing elements of "Peacemaker" season 2 premiere was the brief appearance by Brey Noelle as the White Rabbit. The quite bad character first turned up over a decade ago in "Batman: The Dark Knight #1," but she might be put to different use in Gunn's world, given that her introduction is a departure from the comics. It's way too early to say, but Noelle's the White Rabbit (aka Jaina Hudson) might play for the good guys in this universe.

White Rabbit is a fun character with one very cool superpower, so whichever way she breaks, she'll be a fun addition to "Peacemaker" and the DCU on the whole. But given the manner in which Gunn has plopped her into this superhero circus, joining up with the powerful Justice Gang might be her best option — even though they just rejected her.