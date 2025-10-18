What Was The Name Of The Man Who Gave Indiana Jones His Iconic Fedora?

The opening act of Steven Spielberg's 1989 adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is set in the year 1912, when the title hero was only a teenager. The young Indy, played by River Phoenix, is seen on a horseback expedition with his fellow Boy Scouts out in the wilderness of Moab, Utah. While exploring some of the area's caves, Indy and a friend happen upon some freelance treasure hunters in a cave. The treasure hunters have just exhumed a golden artifact that Indy immediately identifies as the Cross of Coronado, a historically significant necklace that belongs in a museum. Indy tries to steal the Cross, but is caught trying to escape from the cave. The hunters pursue him, leading to a long and elaborate chase involving horses, jeeps, and a circus train.

The chase ends when Indy manages to make his way back to his house, having given his pursuers the slip. He tries to show the Cross to his father (Sean Connery), but his father is too busy with research to notice. Then the sheriff shows up. Indy begins explaining that he rescued the Cross from the treasure hunters, but the sheriff explains that, under the law, the Cross actually legally belongs to them. The leader of the treasure hunters steps forth. He's a handsome adventurer who wears a fedora, played by actor Richard Young. The handsome man tells Indy that he lost today, but that Indy doesn't have to like it. He then places his fedora on Indy's head.

In the film's credits, and in the script, the character is only referred to as "Fedora," named after the hat he wore. The hat was forward-thinking fashion for the treasure hunter, as they wouldn't become super-popular accessories in America for another decade.

Initially nameless, Fedora was eventually re-named Garth in expanded universe lore and other ancillary sources.