Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Kickstarted George Lucas' Worst Habit

The opening sequence of "Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade" is essentially a mini-prequel film, bringing us back to teen Indy (played by River Phoenix) as he stumbles across some robbers stealing the Cross of Coronado. "That cross is an important artifact, it belongs in a museum," young Indy says. He gets caught stealing the cross from the robbers, who chase after him in a six-minute sequence that involves horses, trains, lions, snakes, and a magic trick that appears to involve actual magic. It's a classic Indiana Jones adventure, the CliffsNotes edition.

It's all a lot of fun, but it gets a little too cute with explaining away every little thing we know about Indiana Jones. How did Jones develop his fear of snakes? It's because he fell into a snake pit. How did he decide on a whip for his signature weapon? Because he got trapped in a room with a lion and grabbed a whip to protect himself. How did he get his signature hat? Because the main robber gave it to him as a begrudging sign of respect.

The way "The Last Crusade" frames it, you'd get the impression that Indy became Indy as a teenager in 1912 over the span of about 10 minutes and then stayed exactly the same for 26 years when the present-day plot of the film begins. It's not exactly a flaw in the film — the opening sequence is short, tongue-in-cheek, and very fun to watch — but watching it in 2023, the whole thing feels very familiar. In a world where franchises are constantly giving us prequels with concrete answers for every mysterious detail about its main characters, this 1989 film's approach has lost a bit of its charm.