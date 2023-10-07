Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Made A Small But Key Change In The Franchise's Cinematography

Although "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is probably the most widely beloved of them, a strong argument can be made that "The Last Crusade" is the real best entry in the Indiana Jones franchise. The duplicitous Elsa makes for perhaps the most compelling of Indy's love interests, and the introduction of Sean Connery as Indy's father paves the way for a more introspective look at Indiana as a person. "Temple of Doom" might technically be the only prequel in the series, but it's this third movie that seems most interested in exploring Indy's past.

The result is that this is the most intimate of the "Indiana Jones" movies, the one that cares the most about its main character's emotional journey. It's a choice that's reflected in the cinematography, which favors close-ups over the wider shots of the first two films. Some of the most memorable images of "Raiders" are of the diggers' silhouettes working over the desert sunset, or of Indy shooting that guy instead of fighting him the hard way. For "The Last Crusade," those moments that stick with us are of young Indy's face transitioning to adult Indy's, or Indy's reaction as his father tells him to let the grail go, finally calling him Indiana instead of Junior.

As the movie's cinematographer Douglas Slocombe explained in an interview with The American Society of Cinematographers, "One photographic difference between this film and the first two is the increased use of the close-up ... We used the tight shot to momentarily concentrate the action and attention more often than in the past."