How To Watch The Naked Gun Reboot At Home

For those who wish to add a copy of "The Naked Gun" to their shelf, the film will also be making its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, November 11. So physical media collectors will have to exercise a little patience here, but that's pretty typical these days. Fortunately, when the time comes, there will be plenty of bonus features to dive into.

Even though the heydays of DVD bonus features are well behind us, with many studios skimping on such features with Blu-ray releases these days, Paramount is delivering a healthy amount of extra stuff for viewers to dive into on the home video release. You can check out the full list of bonus features for yourself below.

Featurettes:

"A Legacy of Laughter" – Join the cast and crew as they dive into what keeps the crime hard and the guns naked in this all-new installment of the "Naked Gun" franchise.

"Son of a (Naked) Gun" – Only one man has the particular set of skills to lead Police Squad! Find out what makes Liam Neeson the perfect Frank Drebin Jr.

"On Set of a Set Within a Set that's in a Set" – Take a look within a look for a look into the reality-bending hospital scene that takes practical effects to a whole new dimension.

"The Funny Femme Fatale" Pamela Anderson embodies the perfect femme fatale in her role as Beth Davenport.

"The Really Unusual Suspects" – Get to know the cast who steal the show by playing it straight.

"Dropping the Balls" – Explore the production and stunt team behind the ball dropping finale sequence.

Outtakes:

"Outtakes Montage" – Breaking the law is easy. Playing it straight? Not so much.

"WWFC Outtakes" – See the quips and digs beyond the punches at the WWFC match in these outtakes.

Deleted, Alternate, and Extended Scenes:

Bank Fight #1 – Extended

Bank Fight #2 – Extended

Noir Opening – Alternate

Last Year's Incident Joke – Alternate

Cane's Boardroom – Deleted

Beth Scat – Extended

Frank Sees Wolf – Deleted

Tivo – Alternate

Facade Moment – Extended

Frank and Ed See Balls – Deleted

Skybox – Deleted

Beth Weapons – Extended

Frank Rant in Octagon – Deleted

Frank and Cane Under Arena – Extended

Frank and Ed Under Arena – Deleted

Revenge Kill Speech – Extended

Mock Ads:

"Gorilla Nut" – Try this enhanced drink supplement for men.

"Muscle Slime" – Want to get ripped? All you need is Muscle Slime.