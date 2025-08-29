How To Watch The Naked Gun Reboot At Home
It's time to laugh from the comfort of home. That's because Paramount Pictures has announced that "The Naked Gun" is coming to Digital retailers very soon. Hailing from producer and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane and directed by The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer, the comedy revives the once-popular spoof franchise that was led by the late, great Leslie Nielsen. For those who missed it in theaters, it will be readily available to stream from one's couch in short order.
"The Naked Gun" will be available to buy or rent on Digital beginning Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Viewers can get it via their preferred digital media marketplace, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Google Play. The initial price will be $19.99 for a 48-hour rental, which is the standard Premium VOD price these days. It generally goes down after several weeks, but those who want to watch it right away will have to pay a higher price to do so. As of this writing, it hasn't been confirmed when the movie will be made available to stream on Paramount+.
The film centers on Police Squad, an elite group of Los Angeles police officers. Liam Neeson ("Taken") stars as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin from the original films. In his review for /Film, Ethan Anderton declared that "The Naked Gun" delivers "the biggest, hardest and stupidest laughs in years." The cast also includes Pamela Anderson ("The Last Showgirl"), Paul Walter Hauser ("The Fantastic Four: First Steps"), Kevin Durand ("Abigail"), and Danny Huston ("The Crow").
The Naked Gun arrives on home video with tons of bonus features
For those who wish to add a copy of "The Naked Gun" to their shelf, the film will also be making its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, November 11. So physical media collectors will have to exercise a little patience here, but that's pretty typical these days. Fortunately, when the time comes, there will be plenty of bonus features to dive into.
Even though the heydays of DVD bonus features are well behind us, with many studios skimping on such features with Blu-ray releases these days, Paramount is delivering a healthy amount of extra stuff for viewers to dive into on the home video release. You can check out the full list of bonus features for yourself below.
Featurettes:
"A Legacy of Laughter" – Join the cast and crew as they dive into what keeps the crime hard and the guns naked in this all-new installment of the "Naked Gun" franchise.
"Son of a (Naked) Gun" – Only one man has the particular set of skills to lead Police Squad! Find out what makes Liam Neeson the perfect Frank Drebin Jr.
"On Set of a Set Within a Set that's in a Set" – Take a look within a look for a look into the reality-bending hospital scene that takes practical effects to a whole new dimension.
"The Funny Femme Fatale" Pamela Anderson embodies the perfect femme fatale in her role as Beth Davenport.
"The Really Unusual Suspects" – Get to know the cast who steal the show by playing it straight.
"Dropping the Balls" – Explore the production and stunt team behind the ball dropping finale sequence.
Outtakes:
"Outtakes Montage" – Breaking the law is easy. Playing it straight? Not so much.
"WWFC Outtakes" – See the quips and digs beyond the punches at the WWFC match in these outtakes.
Deleted, Alternate, and Extended Scenes:
Bank Fight #1 – Extended
Bank Fight #2 – Extended
Noir Opening – Alternate
Last Year's Incident Joke – Alternate
Cane's Boardroom – Deleted
Beth Scat – Extended
Frank Sees Wolf – Deleted
Tivo – Alternate
Facade Moment – Extended
Frank and Ed See Balls – Deleted
Skybox – Deleted
Beth Weapons – Extended
Frank Rant in Octagon – Deleted
Frank and Cane Under Arena – Extended
Frank and Ed Under Arena – Deleted
Revenge Kill Speech – Extended
Mock Ads:
"Gorilla Nut" – Try this enhanced drink supplement for men.
"Muscle Slime" – Want to get ripped? All you need is Muscle Slime.