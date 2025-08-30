A Caught Stealing Cast Member Doubles As A Sly Martin Scorsese Reference

One way that the "After Hours" reference in "Caught Stealing" functions is to give audiences who've seen the former film a hint as to the type of movie the latter is. After all, both films are NYC stories, they each concern the city's secret underbelly, and while "Caught Stealing" takes place over several days while "After Hours" is just one night, they both belong to the subgenre of the "Everyman who gets in over his head" comedy. Both movies also share a bit of the same tone, too. "Caught Stealing" is much more of a noir while "After Hours" is more of a surreal farce, yet the two films make a meal out of subverting audience expectations, at least tonally. There are moments in "After Hours" that feel akin to a horror film, while "Caught Stealing" has a cruel streak within it, one that acts as the peanut butter to its chocolate sense of humor, so to speak.

For someone taking a quick glance at Dunne appearing in both "After Hours" and "Caught Stealing," they may conclude that they're intended to be the same Paul. While there's something ironically funny about the office drone being transformed into a wild and wooly hard partying Lower East Side bar owner, the math doesn't quite add up, at least in terms of years of age if not character. Certainly, there's nothing in "Caught Stealing" to imply that this might be the same person. Yet the characters sharing the same name is more than just an indication that the reference is being made. It's also referring to how each Paul is a mirror image of the other, the same man physically but not spiritually. Dunne's Pauls are men on two sides of a coin, one captured by conformity (despite trying to break out of it), the other too ensconced in hedonism to recognize a problem until it's too late. One of the beautiful things about NYC is how these types of people can share the same space. Similarly, one of the cool things about cinema is how they can also, as in this instance, share the same face.