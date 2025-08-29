Foundation Season 3's Most Shocking Moment Changes Everything For Seldon

Throughout season 3, The Mule has been the show's biggest singular villain, a danger above any other that threatens the existence of both the Foundation and the Empire. He is a threat that the Second Foundation, led by Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), has been aware of for over a century and has been preparing for. Still, the rest of the galaxy only really became aware of him when he took over the pleasure planet Kalgan in one fell swoop. Much of the plot of season 3 has dealt with attempts at either stopping or at least assessing the threat of The Mule. Take newlyweds Toran Mallow (Cody Fern) and Bayta (Synnøve Karlsen), who seemingly were completely disinterested in the galactic conflict until they came head-to-head with the space pirate during a big party on Kalgan while they were on a honeymoon.

After witnessing the mind-controlling powers of The Mule first-hand, and being convinced that this guy is bad news by an undercover agent of the Second Foundation, Han Pritcher (Brandon P. Bell), the two become determined to warn the Foundation and the Tranders. They decide to convince them to unite in order to defeat The Mule. So, when in episode 6, Toran asks Seldon about The Mule and the psychohistorian fails to even recognize the name, it sort of breaks Toran.

"When Hari Seldon doesn't know who The Mule is, it's confirmed for Toran that everything is a sham, that everybody's lives have been based on a lie, whereas for Toran, he's already rejected these premises," Cody Fern told /Film in an exclusive interview about "Foundation" season 3. "So he's come back into the fold feeling that he really wants to bring people together, that he has some role to play in it. But the attack, I think, confirms for him that the chess games that the Traders and Foundation and Empire think they're playing, they're also just ants, they're cogs in a much larger wheel, and the way to go would be to go your own way."

Now, to be fair to Hari Seldon, The Mule is a mutant with abilities that could not be predicted using psychohistory. That's what makes the pirate so dangerous. Still, the moment when Seldon looks surprised by the existence of The Mule may have much larger consequences to come.