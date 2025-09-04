The One Thing About Avatar Reviews That Angers James Cameron

Everyone's a critic, even towards a guy who redefined cinema with the majority of movies he's been bold enough to give us. Yes, even after giving us two "Avatar" films that broke the box office and a third that's just itching to do the same, somehow James Cameron's billion-dollar franchise has taken its hits from those who just aren't buying what he's selling. But even though the rest of the world might have invested in seeing interplanetary whales belly flop on highly advanced battleships, Cameron still gets rightfully frustrated with the naysayers of the Na'vi.

In an interview with Empire, Cameron spoke about how even 16 years after being in the public consciousness, some still can't quite accept that there are real performances behind the motion being captured, even if it's from some Oscar-winning stars delivering them. "The number of times in newspapers they talk about Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet voicing their characters ... It's like, yeah, and Russell Crowe voiced a character in 'Gladiator.' He also showed up for 12 months of photography!" The disregard didn't just stop with his cast, though, as some even believed that the man behind it all wasn't putting in that much work in creating this alien world that's as recognizable as any kind of space rock from the "Star Wars" universe. To some, it just isn't how it's done, even if Cameron is creating a whole new way to do it.