A Beloved Horror Director Was Responsible For Some Of Indiana Jones' Best Adventures

Given the man's oeuvre, we all probably should've seen Darabont's gut-wrenching adaptation of Stephen King's "The Mist" coming. He was, after all, the same guy who gave us several chilling moments of prisoners being viciously assaulted in "The Shawshank Redemption," as well as the similarly devastating scene where Michael Clarke Duncan's gentle convict John Coffey reveals who really committed the horrendous crime he was accused of doing in "The Green Mile." Going even further back, of course, Darabont had already earned his horror bonafides by penning both "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and the deeply disgusting (complimentary) 1988 version of "The Blob."

Unfortunately, Darabont's career was eventually upended when his acclaimed run as the original showrunner on another horror project, "The Walking Dead," reached a premature end partway into the uber-hit zombie series' second season. (He was so well-liked that certain "Walking Dead" actors exited soon after in solidarity.) Thankfully, however, his earlier venture into television with "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" went far better, as he ended up writing a sizable chunk of the well-received series. That includes "Travels with Father," an installment focusing on Indy and his dad that made our list of essential "Young Indiana Jones" episodes, and fairly so, as it fleshes out the duo's complicated relationship, lending more emotional weight to their odd couple antics in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" in the process.

Really, Darabont seems to have a firm grasp on what makes the "Indiana Jones" franchise tick as a whole, as evidenced by his unused script for what became "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." His draft, which I've read and is titled "City of Gods," had both some of the good stuff from that movie (like Indy being a hero out of time in the early Cold War era) and the bad (like, yes, the nuke-the-fridge scene) but also made Indy's old flame Marion a more active player in the plot, featured ex-Nazis as the main threat instead of Communists, and, best of all, didn't include Indy's son Mutt at all!

Darabont has long maintained that it was Lucas who put the kibosh on his "City of Gods" script, and honestly? Even as someone who's defended "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" as being better than you remember, I agree that Lucas should've trusted his old pal Frank and let him work his magic on the man in the fedora once more.