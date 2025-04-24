The Real Reason Jeffrey DeMunn's Dale Died In The Walking Dead Season 2

It's tough being a wise old man character on "The Walking Dead." If you're not getting beheaded with a sword by the Governor (rest in peace, Hershel!), then you're probably getting your stomach ripped open by a stray walker. That's what happened to poor Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn), the guy who served as the primary survivor group's voice of reason for nearly two full seasons before his untimely demise on "The Walking Dead." Did Dale's moral code occasionally bring him into goody-two-shoes territory? Eh, probably. But it's better to have too many scruples than none at all, and the group was worse off in his absence.

In the "Walking Dead" TV show's season 2 episode "Judge, Jury, Executioner," Dale is patrolling around the farm alone at night when he sees a partially-devoured cow. He goes to investigate only to be ambushed by a surprise walker. (Not a very competent man, we're sad to say.) Dale is strong enough to restrain the walker from biting him, but the walker still manages to rip open Dale's guts with his hands alone. Daryl (Norman Reedus) ultimately runs in and kills the walker, but by then, Dale has already been mortally wounded, leaving Daryl little choice other than to shoot him in the head.

This is different from how things play out in the "Walking Dead" comics. There, Dale is captured by a group of cannibals that plan to keep him alive while chopping off his body parts for food. But the joke's on the cannibals, because Dale reveals that he'd been bitten by a walker shortly before they captured him, and by eating his leg they've consumed tainted meat. "Walking Dead" TV show fans will recognize this storyline as the one that happened to Bob (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.) in season 5; this means that if the series had been accurate to the comics, Dale should've been around for three more seasons. Why'd he get written out so soon?

