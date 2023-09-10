The Best Indiana Jones Movie Of 2023 Is The Nun 2 (And The Pope's Exorcist)

This article contains some spoilers for "The Nun II."

If horror has a name, it must be ... Indiana Jones? Scoff if you must, but the first three cinematic adventures of Henry Jones Jr. contain numerous horror movie bonafides, from the melting faces of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to the heart-ripping terror of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and, of course, the rapid-aging transformation seen in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

Honestly, though, it'd be fair if you did scoff, because Indiana Jones has become a little less synonymous with religion-inspired horror imagery thanks to his latter-day sequels, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Supposedly the last ever Indy installment (certainly the last with star Harrison Ford), this year's "Dial of Destiny" sent Dr. Jones off with what I consider to be a clever, insightful, and richly layered adventure film. However, the only scary elements in that movie are a cabal of neo-nazis and the attacking Roman army during the Siege of Syracuse. It's scary, sure, but not exactly spooky.

Fortunately, 2023 turns out to hold not one but two horror movies that make up for what "Dial of Destiny" failed to provide: that special mixture of adventure, action, and terror. "The Pope's Exorcist" and (especially) "The Nun II" bring the spooky, adrenaline-pumping goods, proving that horror adventure is just as viable a genre mash-up as horror comedy.