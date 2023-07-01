Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Brilliantly Subverts A Classic Genre Cliche

This piece contains massive spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

In a way, sequels are a form of time travel. Sure, business-wise they're greenlit by studios as a way of minimizing risk to get maximum financial reward. But on the creative side, they provide filmmakers the ability to give an audience an experience as paradoxical as the concept of time travel: something similar but different. In some cases, the opportunity of a sequel can feel like a writer, director, or cast member being given a second chance at history; to borrow a phrase, they can put right what once, in their minds, went wrong.

The best sequels are those that slyly subvert expectations and sneak in a thrilling new experience under the guise of providing a well-worn one. Director James Mangold and his team have done that with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a sequel and concluding chapter to the "Indiana Jones" saga that begins by providing all the required ingredients for a great Indy film: Harrison Ford, a brassy leading lady, a kid sidekick, evil Nazi villains, and a mysterious historical artifact that they're all after. But slowly the movie deepens, enriches, and twists all of them, so that by the end, the film feels like it's own adventure rather than a re-hashed one.

Perhaps the most clever subversion in the film is one that passes by rather quickly: after this movie's baddie, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), finally obtains the reconstructed Antikythera (aka Archimedes' titular Dial of Destiny) which is rumored to point the user toward "fissures" in time, the former Nazi reveals to a captive Indiana Jones that he intends to use the fissure to travel back to 1939 and...kill Adolf Hitler. It's a bold statement that not only solidifies the character of Voller, but adds to the wealth of surprises and depth within "Dial of Destiny."