Why Deadpool 2 Director David Leitch Left Jurassic World Rebirth

It doesn't really matter how successful a director is, walking away from a big movie within a legendary franchise is undoubtedly a tough thing to do. Be that as it may, that's precisely what David Leitch ("Deadpool 2," "Bullet Train") did when he stepped away from "Jurassic World Rebirth" last year. The filmmaker was briefly attached to the fourth "Jurassic World" movie (and the first written by "Jurassic Park" veteran David Koepp), but he ultimately wound up departing the director's chair. So, why did he leave the film, exactly?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Leitch and his producing partner/wife Kelly McCormick discussed their production company 87North. Having just produced Bob Odenkirk's "Nobody 2," much of the conversation was focused on the future, but Leitch was also asked about the "Jurassic World" situation. It came down to the filmmaker's desire to do original things and build his own franchises, rather than play in pre-existing sandboxes.

"When you see an opportunity for material that's original that you like that a studio is going to support and finance, we want to keep pushing for that," Leitch explained. To that end, he's currently filming an original film titled "How to Rob a Bank" for Amazon MGM Studios, which is set to be released next year. Adding to what Leitch said, McCormick expanded on this idea: