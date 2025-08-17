Bob Odenkirk Had One Condition To Star In Nobody 2

Sequels are big business in Hollywood, and the people in charge at different studios are usually down to revisit a hit if the follow-up has a chance of doing better than its predecessor. The smaller budget titles stand an even better chance of getting a second outing after overachieving because the initial investment is lower, which means with just a little more money thrown in, the possibility of truly wild success is on the table. Bob Odenkirk ended up stumbling into a modest success with "Nobody" back in 2021 as the action movie was a "little engine that could" for Universal Pictures. Thanks to the success built off of a $16 million budget, the calls for a sequel were coming, but Odenkirk would only sign on for "Nobody 2" if they found the right story to tell.

"Nobody" is the story of Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a man with a shady past as an assassin who has given up that life for a dreary domestic existence, until the underworld pulls him back into his violent ways to protect his family. Director Ilya Naishuller managed to wring every cent out of that $16 million budget, and the movie would go on to make $57 million during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the offer to make another "Nobody" came through, it would have been easy for Odenkirk to sign on for another entry that simply made the gunfights cooler and reunited him with his co-stars. But, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to make sure they were after the right things with the sequel.

"We played around with different stories for 'Nobody 2,' and it was hard to find a story that felt right," Odenkirk revealed. "I kept asking myself, 'What is the real reason people liked the first one so much? What is it?' And I didn't mean the obvious stuff like the fights being good and a little more visceral than what you're used to seeing."