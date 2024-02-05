Jurassic World Reboot Set For 2025, Deadpool 2's David Leitch Could Direct
Universal Pictures appears to be wasting precisely zero time in getting the "Jurassic World" franchise back up and running again. Even though we only recently learned that original "Jurassic Park" writer David Koepp has been working on a script for a new installment in the franchise, we've now learned that the studio has set a 2025 release date for the film. What's more, they're zeroing in on a big-name director to tackle the project in the form of David Leitch ("John Wick." "Deadpool 2").
According to Deadline, Leitch is in early talks to occupy the director's chair of the upcoming "Jurassic" film, which does not have a title yet but would be the seventh entry in the series overall. Leitch previously worked for Universal on the "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw," which was a big success taking in $760 million at the global box office back in 2019. While Leitch has not yet signed on, the dogged line there is reason to believe a deal will get done quickly as the movie is now set to release on July 2, 2025. That is a surprisingly quick turnaround for a blockbuster movie we only learned about a couple of weeks ago. Apparently, it's coming along quickly behind the scenes.
Steven Spielberg, who directed the original blockbuster classic and its sequel "The Last World," will executive produce the film, with Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Kelly McCormick, and Leitch on board to produce. Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell are set to oversee the project for the studio. There is no word yet on casting but it is believed that a new cast of characters will be brought in to launch a "new Jurassic era."
Universal wants Jurassic World back online soon
Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing are not expected to return for the new film, nor are the stars of the original films such as Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), or Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). It's also not clear when the film will take place in the overall timeline, be it after the events of 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion" or elsewhere. For the moment, we have far more questions than answers.
What's clear is that Universal is very interested in keeping this money train moving down the tracks. To date, the "Jurassic" films have earned a combined $6 billion at the global box office, with "Dominion" ranking as one of the very few blockbusters that has crossed the $1 billion mark in the pandemic era. Coupled with the merchandise and other revenue streams, it's not hard to see why the powers that be want more of these dinosaurs on the big screen.
As for Leitch, he has "The Fall Guy" due out in theaters later this summer as well as several other projects in development. He also directed 2017's "Atomic Blonde" as well as 2022's action flick "Bullet Train." He has a solid resume of hits, which is a little different than the approach Universal took with 2015's "Jurassic World." Colin Trevorrow had never directed a big movie before helming the reboot, which wound up becoming one of the biggest movies in history. This time around, it seems they want a steady hand to guide the franchise into the future.
The new "Jurassic World" movie is currently set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.