Jurassic World Reboot Set For 2025, Deadpool 2's David Leitch Could Direct

Universal Pictures appears to be wasting precisely zero time in getting the "Jurassic World" franchise back up and running again. Even though we only recently learned that original "Jurassic Park" writer David Koepp has been working on a script for a new installment in the franchise, we've now learned that the studio has set a 2025 release date for the film. What's more, they're zeroing in on a big-name director to tackle the project in the form of David Leitch ("John Wick." "Deadpool 2").

According to Deadline, Leitch is in early talks to occupy the director's chair of the upcoming "Jurassic" film, which does not have a title yet but would be the seventh entry in the series overall. Leitch previously worked for Universal on the "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw," which was a big success taking in $760 million at the global box office back in 2019. While Leitch has not yet signed on, the dogged line there is reason to believe a deal will get done quickly as the movie is now set to release on July 2, 2025. That is a surprisingly quick turnaround for a blockbuster movie we only learned about a couple of weeks ago. Apparently, it's coming along quickly behind the scenes.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the original blockbuster classic and its sequel "The Last World," will executive produce the film, with Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Kelly McCormick, and Leitch on board to produce. Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell are set to oversee the project for the studio. There is no word yet on casting but it is believed that a new cast of characters will be brought in to launch a "new Jurassic era."