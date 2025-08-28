Deadpool 2 Director David Leitch Has One Condition To Make Another Marvel Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

David Leitch has become one of Hollywood's go-to A-list directors. A stuntman who got his filmmaking start as one of the co-directors of the original "John Wick," he's since moved on to helm everything from the "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" to the assassin thriller "Bullet Train." But it was 2018's "Deadpool 2," which is technically Brad Pitt's biggest movie ever, that helped bring Leitch to the next level in his career — yet he hasn't made another superhero movie in the seven years since. So, would Leitch ever return to the Marvel universe?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his production company 87North, Leitch and his producing partner Kelly McCormick (who is also his wife) discussed what they're doing now and what they plan on doing in the future. When asked if another Marvel movie might be in the cards, Leitch made it clear that he's open to the idea, but only under a very specific set of circumstances. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Yes, the answer is yes. If we were in charge of the architecture of a universe that was around a particular IP, that scratches the creative itch. It's less of the director-producer for hire and more, 'If you want to let us architect the universe, that's really exciting to us.' We're looking for those opportunities, and if that comes our way, we'll entertain them."

"Kelly in particular is building our own franchises. Like 'Nobody,' like 'Violent Night 2,' which we start shooting in four weeks," Leitch added. As the director mentions, "Violent Night 2" starring David Harbour is finally set to begin filming well over two years after it was first announced. That's yet another franchise that 87North helped build. But it also gets at the heart of why playing in the Marvel sandbox isn't something he's eager to do right this second.