Tommy Wirkola Is Expanding The Santa Claus Mythos In Violent Night 2

Tommy Wirkola tells The Wrap that the sequel will likely explore some of the Santa Claus mythology that the Connecticut-set first film didn't touch. "There's stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves," he explained. The first film played pretty fast and loose with Santa's powers, giving him the ability to explode a villain by zapping him up a chimney and ending with David Harbour's antihero revived by the power of belief, only to quip, "Christmas magic! I still don't really understand how it works."

Thankfully, it sounds like the team behind the original film isn't on a time crunch to pump out the sequel — "We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story," Wirkola said — so they'll be able to build up the world of this killer Santa however they see fit.

While the filmmaker remains tight-lipped about his sequel idea, it sounds like it's sure to be action-packed and remain true to the brawling Santa we now know and love. "Story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one," Wirkola shared. Personally, I hope we get to see Mrs. Claus take someone down with a rolling pin, or maybe witness a death by reindeer horn impalement.

"Violent Night" is now on Peacock. The sequel does not have a release date at this time.