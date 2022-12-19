How To Watch Violent Night At Home
Look, I'm not here to call Andy Williams a liar or anything, but the Christmas season is not always "the most wonderful time of the year." In fact, despite the twinkly lights and readily available peppermint mocha offerings everywhere you look, Christmas can be a straight-up miserable time for a lot of people. The cruel irony is that this is also the time of year when sentimental films take over the airwaves, much to the chagrin of anyone feeling less than holly-jolly. Fortunately, alternative Christmas movies are aplenty, and this year brought the addition of "Violent Night," a soon-to-be Christmas classic, especially for anyone who favors watching a film like "Die Hard" instead of "A Christmas Story" to celebrate the season.
For the uninitiated, "Violent Night" is a gory action film starring "Stranger Things" favorite David Harbour as Santa Claus. After an elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family's compound and holds them hostage on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus arrives to deliver gifts and becomes the family's savior by pulling a "John Wick" on these criminals. While the plot of "Violent Night" sounds like something you'd find in an underground indie film you can only buy off a random table at a horror convention, the final product directed by Tommy Wirkola ("Dead Snow," "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters") and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller ("Sonic the Hedgehog," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2") is an absolute blast and a half.
If you've been unable to catch a "Violent Night" in the theaters, we've got some good news because this Christmas action film will be available to watch at home faster than you can say, "Grandma got run over by a reindeer."
Here's how to watch Violent Night at home
Beginning December 20, 2022, "Violent Night" will be available on PVOD, aka premium video on demand. Or, as I like to call it, "pay for it video on demand." If you're hoping that you'll just be able to pop on your favorite streaming service and choose "Violent Night" from an available catalog, you'll, unfortunately, have to wait a little while longer. However, if you're down to pay a rental fee to see the film from the comfort of your home while it still plays in theaters, PVOD services like Vudu, Apple, Prime Video, Google Play, and all of the other usual haunts will have "Violent Night."
Many families celebrate the holidays by going to the theater, so in case MeeMaw and PawPaw don't want anyone from the bingo hall to see them buying a ticket for such a brutal and blasphemous film, the PVOD accessibility allows you to bring the gift that keeps on giving to your family from the privacy of your living room. Tuck in the kids, put away all of the leftovers, and watch Santa Claus kick the jingles off some bad guys. With movie options like this, maybe it really is the most wonderful time of the year after all.