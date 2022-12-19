How To Watch Violent Night At Home

Look, I'm not here to call Andy Williams a liar or anything, but the Christmas season is not always "the most wonderful time of the year." In fact, despite the twinkly lights and readily available peppermint mocha offerings everywhere you look, Christmas can be a straight-up miserable time for a lot of people. The cruel irony is that this is also the time of year when sentimental films take over the airwaves, much to the chagrin of anyone feeling less than holly-jolly. Fortunately, alternative Christmas movies are aplenty, and this year brought the addition of "Violent Night," a soon-to-be Christmas classic, especially for anyone who favors watching a film like "Die Hard" instead of "A Christmas Story" to celebrate the season.

For the uninitiated, "Violent Night" is a gory action film starring "Stranger Things" favorite David Harbour as Santa Claus. After an elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family's compound and holds them hostage on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus arrives to deliver gifts and becomes the family's savior by pulling a "John Wick" on these criminals. While the plot of "Violent Night" sounds like something you'd find in an underground indie film you can only buy off a random table at a horror convention, the final product directed by Tommy Wirkola ("Dead Snow," "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters") and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller ("Sonic the Hedgehog," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2") is an absolute blast and a half.

If you've been unable to catch a "Violent Night" in the theaters, we've got some good news because this Christmas action film will be available to watch at home faster than you can say, "Grandma got run over by a reindeer."