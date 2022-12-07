The Two Conditions That Got Violent Night Made

Does the concept of cheerful Christmas carnage sound absurd to you? Is it difficult to imagine a holly, jolly Santa Claus kicking ass and taking down a team of mercenaries by murdering them in increasingly horrific ways? Well, you're not alone. The screenwriters behind the R-rated holiday action flick "Violent Night" knew that the idea was wild before they even started putting pen to paper. In fact, Pat Casey and Josh Miller initially assumed that the only way to make their "Die Hard"-inspired Santa Claus movie happen would be to fund it themselves.

"At one point, we were like, 'Is there a way to just make this ourselves for $30,000, Kevin Smith style?'" Miller said in an interview with Vulture. He explained that while they spent years working through the idea, they rarely brought it up with other people. "We didn't think a regular production company would like it, let alone a major Hollywood studio. It was preposterous that anyone with money would think this was a good idea."

Lo and behold, Universal Pictures took an interest. The duo pitched the idea of "Violent Night" to their agents and voilà, 87 North producer David Leitch ("John Wick," "Bullet Train") came aboard. Universal executive Vice President of Production Matt Riley quickly followed. "We were kind of shocked because we always thought the idea was so stupid. But, as it turned out, maybe it was just stupid enough because David [Leitch] was loving everything about it," Casey noted.