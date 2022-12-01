Violent Night's David Harbour On Preparing To Play A Kick-Ass Santa Claus [Exclusive Interview]

There are so many great homages to prior Christmas movies in this. There are some obvious ones like "Die Hard" and "Home Alone," and this might be a stretch, but I even saw a little bit of "Silent Night, Deadly Night." Do you have a favorite homage?

Yeah, we play around with lots of different stuff. For me, the big one that I wanted to even draw more of, me and the relationship with the little girl that I wanted to develop, that we did develop I think very well so that it really has heart, was "Miracle on 34th Street." The old original black-and-white "Miracle on 34th Street."

In that movie, it's a little bit different. [The Natalie Wood character] is a very square girl, and her mother doesn't believe [in Santa]: "You shouldn't lie to kids, and this is the truth." And [Kris Kringle] is like, "Well, imagination." And then at the end, there's a house and there's the guy's cane, and she gets her wish and the parents even believe. And that's something that we wanted to — that courses throughout the movie.

That to me is the biggest one, because in the midst of this action movie — "Home Alone" has already its own sort of fun wackiness to it. "Die Hard" certainly has its own fun wackiness to it. There's something so straight ahead emotional about "Miracle on 34th Street," something so straight ahead sincere about it, that I really wanted to bring to this. Because I think through all that action, through all that humor, you need to punch that heart pretty hard so that it resonates through that. And I think that was one of the most gratifying things, was that at the end of this movie, hopefully you'll tear up a little bit, you'll be crying a little bit, and you'll be like, "Oh my god. Santa loves that little girl. He's real." That's a beautiful thing.

I felt that way about all the characters in this. It's not, "Oh, this is just that person, we don't need to care about them" sort of thing. You really do care about them by the end.

Tommy [Wirkola] is a smart director and really knows how to take care of a story and take care of character. And that was really nice to watch, because there'd be a lot of other directors out there, you're right, who wouldn't think things were important, would just be focused [on other things]. But Tommy had a lot of attention to detail and character, which was terrific.