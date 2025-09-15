Sandra Bullock Made Her TV Debut In An Awesome Sci-Fi Crossover Movie

Sandra Bullock spent most of her childhood on an army base in Germany, but didn't become interested in acting until she started attending high school in Virginia. The acting bug bit her hard, though, and she made it her passion, attending college to study the craft and getting a BFA in Drama. Like so many actors before her (and since), she moved to New York to follow her passions and worked as a bartender and a cocktail waitress while waiting for acting gigs to manifest. If you're ever in New York, be sure to bless your waiter or waitress with good luck; chances are, they have an audition that week.

Bullock studied with Sanford Meisner and appeared in a few off-Broadway productions before landing her first major screen gig in 1987 at the age of 23. She played a supporting role in a little-seen actioner called "Hangmen," starring Rick Washburn. "Hangmen" is unremarkable, but it did lead to more film and TV jobs for Bullock, including the 1989 DTV movies "A Fool and His Money" and the class drama "Who Shot Pat?" That same year, Bullock also made her TV debut playing Kate Mason, a supporting player in "Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman." Kate Mason was bound to a wheelchair after an accident, and receives bionic implants that don't just allow her to walk, but run at superhuman speeds.

"Bionic Showdown," of course, was a giant crossover/reunion event between "The Six Million Dollar Man" (1973-1978) and its own spin-off, "The Bionic Woman" (1976-1977), two of the more notable sci-fi shows of the decade. Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner returned to play their respective bionic characters, Steve Austin and Jamie Sommers. For '80s kids who were raised on reruns of "Million" and "Bionic," the 1989 TV movie was a big deal.