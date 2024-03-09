Demolition Man Was Almost Very Different, With Jean-Claude Van Damme As The Villain

Marco Brambilla's 1993 film "Demolition Man" has a pretty wild premise. In the near-future of 1996, a wildly destructive criminal named Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) is at large and taking hostages in Los Angeles. The cop sent in to apprehend Pheonix is John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone), an officer so reckless that he's earned the nickname of Demolition Man. When Spartan finds and confronts Pheonix, he explodes the building they're in. They both escape, but an investigation reveals the bodies of the hostages in the rubble. Oops. Spartan didn't handle that operation very well.

As punishment, Spartan and Pheonix are both subjected to a new prison experiment. Instead of living in cells, prisoners are cryogenically frozen for decades and fed subliminal rehabilitation messages. Spartan is thawed in the year 2032, where the world is now overseen by a benevolent (seeming) right-wing cult leader who has whipped Los Angeles — now San Angeles — into shape. The world is now polite and clean. Cussing comes with a fine, salt and meat are illegal, and people only have sex with VR appliances. Murder and crime are unheard of, and cops are essentially etiquette agents. Phoenix is, through various plot contrivances, also thawed, and the old enemies have to duke it out in a strange future that is ill-equipped to handle either of them.

As Phoenix, Wesley Snipes brings his usual amount of chaotic, humorous energy that is his forte. Simon Phoenix is an appealing villain, full of quips and infused with a devil-may-care attitude.

It seems, however, that Simon Phoenix was once offered to Belgian action superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme. Back in 2008, speaking to MTV News, Van Damme talked about how "Demolition Man" was once conceived as a vehicle for him and for his action hero contemporary, Steven Seagal.