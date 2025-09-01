Stephen King Has A Theory About Why People Prefer Streaming Movies Over Theaters

It's no secret that ticket sales are still down. The first quarter of 2025 was largely dismal at the box office, and the blockbuster season wasn't much better. A new superhero cinematic universe launched with the release of James Gunn's "Superman," but that film made about $600 million, which, while impressive, did not denote a supra-hit on the level of pre-2019 blockbusters. Marvel struggles, too, with its three 2025 films also making $600 million or less. The insubstantial car racing flick "F1" similarly made about $600 million, which wasn't much, given its overwhelming budget.

Anecdotal evidence also indicates a general dissatisfaction with the 2020s theatrical experience. You might have heard your friends complain about rowdy crowds, overpriced concessions, or dirty theater spaces. Many theater-goers seem to remain on their phones, even in a dark theater, and AMC Theatres' pre-show reels are now over 30 minutes long. One may also note a very general drive for people to remain at home; many feel that leaving the house to see a movie is simply not worth the hassle. Why see a new blockbuster on opening weekend when it will be available on streaming only three months from now? The convenience of having thousands of movies and TV shows readily available at home is going to win over the "trouble" of driving to the local cineplex and seeing a movie on a big screen in a darkened room.

Celebrated author Stephen King has an additional theory as to why the numbers continue to drop: subtitles. King recently posted on Threads that modern acting, especially from younger performers, encourages whispering and mumbling, leading home viewers to turn on subtitles. In theaters, one can't turn on subtitles, and actors remain incomprehensible. The subtitle option, King says, is giving at-home viewing a massive edge.