Why One Indiana Jones 5 Cameo Left An Actor Shocked And Disappointed

This article contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

By the end of James Mangold's big-budget adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the beloved Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has been through a lot. After a decades-long career as a professor, archaeologist, adventurer, and sex symbol, the now decidedly old Indy finds himself back in his apartment, recovering from a time-travel excursion. Yes, the legendary Dial of Destiny actually worked and was able to point out to Indy (as well as some Nazi interlopers) where natural fissures in the space-time continuum occasionally open up. As a result, the movie's climax takes place in the year 214 BCE at the Siege of Syracuse. However, with a little help from his irascible goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Indy is able to escape and return to his home in the year 1969.

Indy is alone, though. It's established earlier in the film that his son Mutt was killed while fighting in the Vietnam War overseas, causing Indy and his wife Marion (Karen Allen) to break up. He has Helena, but she will soon be off on another one of her own adventures. Similarly, Indy's friend Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) is still around, but he, too, has a life of his own. For a few moments, with his adventures at long last concluded, it appears as if Indy is going to be alone until the end.

Then, in a surprise, Marion comes through the door of Indy's apartment with groceries. She is upset with Indy, but the two of them look hard at one another. Despite it all, they are still in love. The movie ends on a note of hope, confident that Indy and Marion will properly reconcile and live happily ever after. It's a short but meaningful scene that marked Allen's third turn as Marion after debuting as the character in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and then reprising the role for "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in 2008. All the same, the actor had somewhat mixed feelings about the way Indy and Marion's story drew to a close.