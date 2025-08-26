Why Netflix Canceled The Waterfront After Just One Season

When "Scream" creator Kevin Williamson's latest television series, "The Waterfront," hit Netflix on June 19, 2025, it struck many critics as an entertainingly pulpy crime drama that would likely stick around for at least another season. The series stars Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, the patriarch of a prominent North Carolina family that essentially runs the fictional coastal town of Havenport. A couple of heart attacks have forced Buckley to cede control of the clan's various businesses to his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary), but they have only succeeded in accruing crushing debt. So, Harlan risks his life to step back in and right the ship, which entails dealing with some remarkably shady figures (like Topher Grace as a drug cartel kingpin named Grady).

The show drew mostly positive reviews (it holds a 68% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and evidently performed well for the streamer. "The Waterfront" did not look expensive, nor did it boast a cast of hugely costly talent (though McCallany, Bello, and Grace are established TV and film performers who are worth every penny they receive). Nevertheless, Netflix has announced that the first season of "The Waterfront" will be its last. Why is the streamer cutting bait on a relatively promising series after it seemed primed for an easy renewal? Netflix isn't explicitly saying, but Deadline's sources suggest that the show fell short by several crucial metrics.