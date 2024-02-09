Scream Writer Kevin Williamson Developing Shows Based On Rear Window, The Game, And More

Ever since he exploded onto the horror scene in 1996 by revitalizing the slasher flick with his screenplay for "Scream," Kevin Williamson has been one of Hollywood's go-to writer/creators for teen skewing films and television shows — and it all happened so fast. Within a span of three months, Williamson had "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Scream 2" tearing up the box office, and "Dawson's Creek" posting impressive Nielsen ratings for the WB.

He's had a couple of brief down periods, but he's never gone completely away (he rode out a rough creative run in the 2010s simply by having "The Vampire Diaries" on the air). Still, it's been a while since his name moved the needle in Hollywood, although his COVID-19 slasher "Sick" from 2022 did pretty well on streaming. But had the Gen X-er who'd connected so palpably with younger viewers for 20-plus years finally lost his touch?

Universal Television doesn't think so, and, according to Deadline, they just signed him to a massive deal to deliver four intriguing new series to the network. Most importantly, they're letting him raid the Universal Pictures library, and he's yanked out two classic titles that underscore his ambition while, uh, leaving me wondering about his storytelling judgment.