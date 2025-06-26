A Crime Thriller Series From The Creator Of Scream Is Blowing Up On Netflix

"The Waterfront" follows the Buckley family, as led by patriarch Harlan Buckley (played by a scenery-chewing Holt McCallany, who previously tore through David Fincher's "Mindhunter"). Harlan would rather drink than deal with the myriad of problems weighing down his family's long-running fishery and restaurant. Picking up the slack is his wife Belle (Maria Bello), who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty cleaning up her husband's messes, and his son Cane (Jake Weary) who decides to take matters into his own hands by moonlighting as a drug runner for a sociopathic drug lord startup founder played by a delightfully twisted Topher Grace.

As if that wasn't enough drama for you, Cane's sister Bree (Melissa Benoist) hates his guts and uses her drug-fueled relationship with a DEA agent to take him down. Meanwhile, Shawn West (Rafael L. Silva) joins the restaurant as a bartender, circling the family's drama as Harlan's illegitimate son.

If that all sounds ludicrously over the top and preposterous, you should know the series is based on a true story that was close to home for Williamson: His father was a fisherman who used his fishing boat to smuggle drugs, albeit in a much smaller operation than what we see in "The Waterfront." Using these real events as a jumping off point for a show of head-spinning twists and soapy developments, "The Waterfront" is indeed making waves on Netflix (pun firmly intended). In fact, as of June 25, 2025, FlixPatrol is reporting the series is sitting comfortably among Netflix's Top 10 across most of the world and has even reached the number one spot in several markets, the U.S. among them.

You can see what all the fuss is about for yourself by taking a trip to "The Waterfront," which is now streaming on Netflix.